Joe Duldulao is the new vice president of finance for Mill Valley-based Cambrian Asset Management Inc. "I am thrilled to welcome Joe to our growing team," Martin Green, co-chief information officer and CEO of Cambrian, stated in the company announcement of the newly created post. "Having known and worked with him for almost a decade, I am confident that Joe's integrity, competence and attention to detail will be invaluable as we continue to further our mission of being the premier quantitative investment firm focused on digital assets."