The Real Reason Joni Mitchell Passed On Woodstock

Joni Mitchell is one of the greatest singer-guitarist-songwriters of all time. As singer Shawn Colvin said when inducting her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, "I had never seen a woman come along ... that had the degree of sophistication and excellence that she did." Recognized as one of the literal voices of her generation, songs like "Both Sides Now," "Big Yellow Taxi," and "The Circle Game" are interwoven into the cultural fabric of the 1960s and 1970s and instantly bring to mind a very specific time, place, and feeling in history. Another one of her famous songs, "Woodstock," is a tribute to the 1969 Woodstock festival; however, despite the evocative descriptions of the festival within the song, Mitchell did not actually attend Woodstock herself.