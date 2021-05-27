British Triathlon announce Planet X as Official Bike Supplier

If you don’t know by now, swimming in a wetsuit is simply faster than swimming without one in most cases. Sure, if it’s too warm, you could overheat, or they could not even be allowed (over 78 degrees F in USA Triathlon events, 76 degrees for Ironman events), but assuming the swim leg is long enough to offset the time you take to remove it, a wetsuit is better for the vast majority of athletes. That means, you should strongly consider using a wetsuit when you race, if you want to have the best performance possible and get out of the water more ready to tackle the rest of the race. (You should also train in that wetsuit as often as you can.) But buying a wetsuit can be a complicated affair—you need to take into account the range of available sizes and fit, along with a host of features. Everyone is different, so it’s not as simple as saying, “This is the best triathlon wetsuit for men of 2021.” Check back next week for the best women’s wetsuit picks.