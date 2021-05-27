Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

British Triathlon announce Planet X as Official Bike Supplier

britishtriathlon.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorkshire-based Planet X are the latest partner to join British Triathlon, supporting the sport and providing a 10% discount to members. Planet X are an award-winning, employee-owned company that offer a range of bike and outdoor sport equipment from leading brands such as On-One, Titus, Carnac and many more for over 30 years.

www.britishtriathlon.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet X#Supplier Brands#Mountain Bikes#Uk#Dirt Bikes#Britain#Yorkshire#British Triathlon Ceo#British Triathlon Members#Triathlon Events#Bike Frames#Leading Brands#Company#Multisports#Carbon Fibre#Wheels#On One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Bicyclessingletracks.com

Juliana and Santa Cruz Announce XC Race Bikes With New “Superlight” Suspension

You may have already seen the new Juliana Wilder or updated Santa Cruz Blur in either of the first two World Cup XCO events this year. If not, here it is, officially and ready for purchase. The California-based brand isn’t well known for full-suspension featherweight XC machines, and the last time either of them offered one it was called the Superlight. That little race bike is back, ready to be covered in salty sweat and hopefully some champagne. This latest iteration is 289g lighter than the previous Blur, thanks in part to its use of flexing seat-stays in place extra pivots and linkage.
UEFAbritishtriathlon.org

Two British Triathlon staff named on UK Sport Event Leader Programme

UK Sport has today announced a group of 16 talented individuals from across the entire sport sector in the UK who have been chosen for the inaugural Event Leaders Programme, including two from British Triathlon. Aimed at growing the number of world-leading event directors in the UK, the 16 individuals...
triathlete.com

The Best Triathlon Wetsuits for Men in 2021

If you don’t know by now, swimming in a wetsuit is simply faster than swimming without one in most cases. Sure, if it’s too warm, you could overheat, or they could not even be allowed (over 78 degrees F in USA Triathlon events, 76 degrees for Ironman events), but assuming the swim leg is long enough to offset the time you take to remove it, a wetsuit is better for the vast majority of athletes. That means, you should strongly consider using a wetsuit when you race, if you want to have the best performance possible and get out of the water more ready to tackle the rest of the race. (You should also train in that wetsuit as often as you can.) But buying a wetsuit can be a complicated affair—you need to take into account the range of available sizes and fit, along with a host of features. Everyone is different, so it’s not as simple as saying, “This is the best triathlon wetsuit for men of 2021.” Check back next week for the best women’s wetsuit picks.
Bicyclescyclingtips.com

Colnago unveils the first-ever official bike of the Tour de France

Colnago has announced a limited run Tour de France-inspired V3Rs in partnership with the great race itself. In fact, this is the first-ever official bicycle of the Tour de France. In homage to Le Grande Boucle’s history, the bike features yellow decals, fork legs, and brake levers, à la the...
Miami, FLspeedwaymedia.com

OMP Racing Named “Official Safety Gear Supplier” of Trans Am

MIAMI, FLA. (3 June 2021)- The Trans Am Racing Company announced today a multiyear partnership agreement with OMP Racing that will see the worldwide leader in technical performance products supply Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race cars, drivers, crews and officials with safety components and technical racing apparel, respectively.
Motorsportsaftermarketnews.com

LIQUI MOLY Named Hyundai Motorsport Official Racing Supplier

Hyundai Motorsport has named LIQUI MOLY as an Official Supplier for the Customer Racing department’s race and rally projects. The German oil and additive specialist delivers more than 80 products to the Hyundai workshop in Alzenau, Germany. There, they are used to configure and prepare the vehicles. As part of...
Bicyclesbicycling.com

Giant’s Trance X Advanced 29 Trail Bike Has It All

The Takeaway: Giant proves again that you don’t need a ton of travel to go hard. Giant kept a leash on the wilder long, low, slack geo trends. Product shortages mean most models are currently unavailable. Price: $5,700 (Trance X Advanced Pro 29 1) Weight: 28.1 LB (M) Buy Now...
CarsBikeRadar

New lightweight Merida road bike spotted at Critérium du Dauphiné

Mark Padun and Jack Haig of Team Bahrain Victorious were spotted riding an unreleased Merida road bike at the Critérium du Dauphiné this past weekend. With its slim, presumably lightweight, tube profiles, could this be a new Merida Scultura? A frameset called the Scultura 5 was added to the UCI’s list of approved frames and forks in September 2020, so it seems likely this is that bike.
CarsPinkbike.com

Specialized Announces Updated XC Tires

Specialized have updated their XC tires with new rubber compounds, casings, and naming. The Renegade, Fast Trak, and Ground Control tires now use the same naming and T-numbering system to differentiate the rubber compounds and puncture protection offered by the tire. As with their heavier duty siblings, the 'T' indicates how much damping the rubber compound of the tire provides. The higher the number, the slower the rubber rebounds, meaning a higher number = more traction.
Bicyclescyclingtips.com

Scott overhauls the Spark: 120 mm is the new cross country

Fast forward to today and Scott Sports has announced a much-anticipated overhaul to the Spark, its full suspension cross country racing platform. And what’s immediately obvious is just how much this new flyweight mountain bike borrows from the acquired company’s unique approach. There’s a lot to cover here, but the...
Lifestylebicycling.com

Awesome Cycling Kits for Men and Women

There’s something about a new cycling kit that makes us feel a little flashier, a little feistier, and even a little bit faster. But not just any old monochrome jersey will do it. Now that summer group riding is back in session, we’ve been looking for jerseys and bibs in wild, attention-grabbing prints and patterns—that also feature the latest cooling tech and SPF+ fabric. Here are our favorite new cycling kits for when we want to look and feel as good as possible on our pedals.
BicyclesRideApart

Loncin Launches Voge 650 DSX Adventure Bike In France

Voge’s Trail range is the manufacturer’s most diverse and developed category. Both the 300 DS and 500 DS already made it to European shores in May, 2021. Now, the Chinese brand’s flagship 650 DSX will join its counterparts in late-June, 2021, completing Voge's Trail lineup. Though the smaller 500 DS...
Colorado Springs, COUSA Cycling

USA Cycling Releases Olympic Team Kit by CUORE

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – This summer, the best cyclists in the world will be taking on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and USA Cycling’s Performance Apparel Partner, CUORE of Switzerland, will be outfitting all of the American athletes on the Road, Track, and Mountain Bike teams. CUORE and USA Cycling...
Carsmotorsportmagazine.com

Mini to join '60s celebration at Shelsley Walsh E-type weekend

Two 1960s automotive icons will share the spotlight at Shelsley Walsh this weekend, as hundreds of Minis join Jaguar E-types in a celebration of the decade. While the E-type will take centre stage in its 60th year, the fleet of Minis will also be unmissable. As well as an Italian Job display, there will be Mini hillclimb classes, and cars from clubs across the country.