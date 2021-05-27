Television Q&A: When did ‘Wilburn Brothers’ originally air?

Netflix won't tell you how many people are watching which movies -- I'm sure it has its reasons -- but it is more than happy to let you know which movies are most popular with the Netflix Top 10 movie list. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, June 7 adds a few new flicks and also got a new No. 1 over the weekend. The romantic drama 2 Hearts is your new No. 1, and because it's so bad, I can only shake my head in disapproval. Shame on you all. The Spanish revenge-porn action movie Xtreme arrives in the fourth spot, proving bloodthirsty vengeance is an international hit. Also premiering on the list over the weekend is Nicole Kidman's 2005 movie The Interpreter, a political thriller involving assassination plots and Sean Penn.