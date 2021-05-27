Member Info for mazik

Join us for an Info Session + Application Workshop on The Broad’s Diversity Apprenticeship Program (DAP) DAP is a 9-month, full-time, paid apprenticeship in art handling. Learn more about this one of a kind opportunity and ask questions about your application during an info session with The Broad and the City of South Gate on Tuesday, May 25th at 5:30pm. WHAT IS A PREPARATOR/ART HANDLER? A preparator or an art handler works directly with art or artifacts in museums, galleries, and art shipping companies. Usually, they pack and unpack art, install and de-install exhibitions, and move art around museum and storage spaces. Their duties and skills are wide-ranging. WHAT DOES THE DAP PAY? Pay for a preparator’s apprentice is $17.50 an hour. You will also be eligible for medical, vision, and dental benefits through The Broad for the duration of the apprenticeship.