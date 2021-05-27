newsbreak-logo
Edgartown, MA

Motorist takes out poles in Edgartown

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdgartown fire, rescue, and emergency medical personnel responded with Edgartown Police to a single-vehicle crash on Beach Road Thursday morning. Edgartown Police Lt. Chirs Dolby said the guardrail the motorist connected with was the wooden divider between the street and the bike path. The motorist has been cited for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Lt. Dolby said. As of about 1:45 pm, Lt. Dolby said Edgartown Police were still on the scene as Eversource crews worked to repair the damage.

www.mvtimes.com
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

O.B. police officer assaulted in barroom melee

Trevor Maciel was charged for his alleged role in a brawl at the Cardboard Box in Oak Bluffs early Sunday morning. During his arraignment before Edgartown District Court Judge Edward Lynch Monday morning, Maciel pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a police investigation, malicious destruction of property, and disorderly conduct. A formal reading of the charges was waived; however, Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Daniel Cassidy, who was one of the officers who responded to the incident, relayed the charges to The Times in a telephone interview. Those charges were later reflected in a police report. Sgt. Cassidy told The Times Maciel allegedly punched Officer Seth Harlow in the face and attacked Harlow in other ways that damaged his radio and uniform.During the midnight hour, Sgt. Cassidy said, Oak Bluffs Police were monitoring the closure of Circuit Avenue bars. Cassidy described the volume of people out that night as the largest in recent memory.
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Dukes County, MAvineyardgazette.com

Boat Fire in Lagoon Pond Sees Quick Response

A boat fire on Lagoon Pond Wednesday afternoon saw an all-out response from firefighters and emergency personnel on both sides of the pond. The call came in at around 2:25 p.m. from the owner-manager of Prime Marina, according to Tisbury police Sgt. Max Sherman, who responded to the scene. Sergeant...
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Police Training

We applaud the Martha’s Vineyard chiefs of police association for its vision and proactive coordination in establishing a need for implicit bias training and seeking a preeminently qualified and experienced training team from Hilliard Heintze to facilitate sessions on Island May 4-6. We thank the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation (also...
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown officials remove mask signs

A team of Edgartown officials took to the downtown streets Friday morning to remove signage requiring masks and face coverings. During the mass sign removal, downtown Edgartown seemed to return to a sense of normalcy as people were getting their morning coffee and doing some early shopping — many without their masks.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Piazza voices Church Street chargers concern

Upper Main Street resident Sara Piazza gave a presentation to the Edgartown select board Monday to voice her opposition to the proposed inductive chargers at the Vineyard Transit Authority’s (VTA) Church Street bus stop. “An inductive charging center on Church Street commits Church Street as a VTA hub for years...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island police complete bias training

Island police completed a three-day training session on implicit and unconscious bias last week. The training was conducted at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School by Hillard Heintze, a security risk-management firm based in Chicago. The Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition received a $25,000 grant to fully fund the training sessions,...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Two motorists injured after O.B. collision

Two motorists were injured Wednesday morning after a collision at the intersection of County Road and Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road. Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Manuel Rose said the motorists were taken away by ambulance. One motorist was cited for a stop sign violation, Oak Bluffs Police Sgt. Michael Marchand said. The cited motorist appears to have pulled onto Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road from County Road, and turned into an oncoming car that was headed to Oak Bluffs from Edgartown, according to Sgt. Marchand. Both vehicles had to be towed away, Rose said.
Dukes County, MAvineyardgazette.com

Beach Road Potholes Add Friction Between Town, MassDOT

Frosty relations between the town of Tisbury and the state Department of Transportation appeared to grow last week after a testy exchange over pothole repairs on Beach Road, where the state has hired Lawrence Lynch Corp. as its contractor for the roadway project. “The select board want the potholes filled...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Early fire damages two homes in Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluffs, Tisbury, and Edgartown firefighters knocked out an early morning fire on Narragansett Avenue that damaged two homes. Speaking to The Times by phone, Oak Bluffs Deputy Chief Manuel Rose said the call came in at 2:05 am Monday morning. The blaze began at a home on Narragansett Avenue, and spread in the back to a home on Pequot Avenue.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Another dangerousness hearing on deck for Reagan

Alleged kidnapper Felix Reagan came before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes on Monday for a change of attorneys. Cape-based attorney Robert Nolan withdrew his appearance, and Edgartown attorney Robert Moriarty took Nolan’s place representing Reagan. Moriarty and Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo discussed the prospect of a second dangerousness hearing for Reagan, based on charges that were kept under wraps in the courtroom.
vineyardgazette.com

House Move

William Claghorn of Vineyard Haven, who enjoys cataloging his reminiscences, has figured out that the town of Vineyard Haven has been picked up and literally shuffled, and then spread out again, all within his memory. To prove this statement, astonishing as it seems, he has listed the houses which have been moved from one location to another.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Charges dismissed against stuntwoman

Hollywood stuntwoman Kim Washington Longino will have her driver’s license restored. An OUI charge brought by Tisbury Police has been dismissed by Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes. The dismissal came after Barnes allowed a motion by Longino’s attorney, Martin (“Skip”) Tomassian, to suppress evidence. Tomassian moved to suppress all evidence from a stop of Longino’s vehicle Tisbury Police made on July 24, 2020, at just after midnight.