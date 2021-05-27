Motorist takes out poles in Edgartown
Edgartown fire, rescue, and emergency medical personnel responded with Edgartown Police to a single-vehicle crash on Beach Road Thursday morning. Edgartown Police Lt. Chirs Dolby said the guardrail the motorist connected with was the wooden divider between the street and the bike path. The motorist has been cited for a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Lt. Dolby said. As of about 1:45 pm, Lt. Dolby said Edgartown Police were still on the scene as Eversource crews worked to repair the damage.www.mvtimes.com