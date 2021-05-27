Keep Waco Wacky

While Glen Rose has The Promise Passion Play (5000 Texas Dr, 254-897-3926) from August to November and Fossil Rim Wildlife Park (2299 County Rd 2008, 254-897-2960), which is open year-round, and while Waxahachie has Scarborough Renaissance Festival in May and Screams Halloween Park in October (both at 2511 FM 66, 972-843-1940), Waco is actually where it’s at. OK, admittedly, Waco is where I have visited most recently, so that’s what I’m talking about. My boyfriend and I, along with our best couple friends, ventured there in May. #PartyofFour.