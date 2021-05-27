newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Rose, TX

Keep Waco Wacky

By Jennifer Bovee
Fort Worth Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Glen Rose has The Promise Passion Play (5000 Texas Dr, 254-897-3926) from August to November and Fossil Rim Wildlife Park (2299 County Rd 2008, 254-897-2960), which is open year-round, and while Waxahachie has Scarborough Renaissance Festival in May and Screams Halloween Park in October (both at 2511 FM 66, 972-843-1940), Waco is actually where it’s at. OK, admittedly, Waco is where I have visited most recently, so that’s what I’m talking about. My boyfriend and I, along with our best couple friends, ventured there in May. #PartyofFour.

www.fwweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Glen Rose, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Retail Shops#Souvenir#Home Entertainment#Halloween Store#Rose Garden#Mexican#Union Hall#Caprese#Atf#Chip#Target#Hgtv#Gaineses#Texas Rangers Museum#Wall Of Fame#Crockett Food Hall#Texas Rangers Trl#Magnolia Market#Screams Halloween Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Netflix
Related
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StatePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Glen Rose, TXyourglenrosetx.com

Glen Rose community briefs

The talent and art of GRISD students are on display at Barnard’s Mill through Sunday, culminating with a reception on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. The display is open weekdays from 3-6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Barnard’s Mill is located at 307...
Texas Stateyourglenrosetx.com

Whitefield achieves goal of becoming a Texas Tech Twirler

GLEN ROSE — More than a decade ago, Laney Whitefield began dreaming of becoming a Texas Tech Twirler after she met twirler Amanda Tolley at the West Texas Twirling Championships in Odessa. “I was fascinated by her every move and thought it was so cool how she was a college...