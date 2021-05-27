Brood X cicadas emerge across Montgomery County
SKIPPACK — The Brood X cicadas are here. “They've pretty much all emerged,” said Emelie Swackhamer, a horticulture educator with Penn State Extension, based in Skippack. The 17-year periodic cicadas, known as Brood X (as in the Roman Numeral for 10), is emerging in North America in 15 states, including Pennsylvania. They are also found in Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York (extinct or nearly so), Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.www.thereporteronline.com