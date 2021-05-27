newsbreak-logo
Construction

Four Reasons Why Construction Steel Prices Are On the Rampage

By Becky Schultz
Equipment Today
 3 days ago
Even as the U.S. steel industry fights to keep tariffs in place, the construction industry faces an ongoing struggle as rising materials prices, and steel in particular, eat away at profit margins and delay or halt some projects due to runaway construction costs. And relief is unlikely to come in any form soon. Anirban Basu, chief economist, Sage Policy Group, believes the industry is on the edge of the precipice, with a “tsunami of demand” ahead as the U.S. economy opens further and continues to drive up material prices.

