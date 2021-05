Kane County is seeking applicants for the position of Kane County Board Member, District 13 (parts of St. Charles and Geneva) to fulfill the remaining vacancy due to the resignation of former Board Member, Steve Weber. A Kane County Board member is an elected office whose duties are outlined in the Illinois Counties Code, 55 ILCS 5/1-1001, et seq. and the Kane County Code. Illinois law provides that a vacancy on the Kane County board is filled by appointment by the Chair of the County Board with the advice and consent of the County Board to serve the remainder of the term which expires in December 2022.