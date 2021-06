NOTICE: The format of the West Bradford Township Land Preservation and Sustainability Committee Public Meeting Scheduled for June 7, 2021 has been changed. The meeting will be conducted at 7:00 pm via Zoom. No attendance in-person will be allowed. Members of the public may join the meeting by logging on at zoom.us/join utilizing ID #850-9782-2899 and using password #045535. Members of the public participating by phone may call in at 1-929-205-6099 and enter the meeting ID and password. Public comment will be taken only at the beginning of the meeting for general matters of concern and items on the agenda. The agenda and materials to be discussed at the meeting are available on the Township’s website, westbradford.org. To submit comments or questions prior to the meeting, you may send them via US mail to Justin Yaich, Manager, 1385 Campus Drive, Downingtown, PA 19335 or via email to jyaich@westbradford.org or by calling the Township at (610) 269-4174 by June 7, 2021 at 2:00 pm.