Reigniting the flame! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled relationship started over the phone, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Jen got back in touch with Ben after it became apparent to her that things with Alex [Rodriguez] weren’t working anymore,” the insider says. “They’d already sounded each other out about it from afar, like, when Ben heaped praise on Jen in interviews. [Meanwhile] she made it very plain to their mutual friends that she was open to getting back in touch.”