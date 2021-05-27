newsbreak-logo
Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Bass biting better at all depths as summer settles in

By Eric Aldrich
Gainesville Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CORPs has held Lake Lanier’s water level pretty steady. We are currently at 1,070.57 or .43 below the normal full pool of 1,071. The main lake and the lower lake creeks are clear. The up-lake creeks and rivers are clear to stained. Water temperatures are in the mid 70’s.

www.gainesvilletimes.com
