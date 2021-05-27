Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Member Info for OracleofSkegness

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

When's Investrip coming along to tell everyone the contracts are worth £3.50. I'm looking for some suggestions/explanation on the recent SP drop and CEO selling too perhaps, just want to check I've not got the blinkers on. Considering the upcoming end of year results, a very prudent PE calculation based on £12mil profit puts MANO at a PE of 8.25. The rate of its revenue growth even before covid was impressive, the industry will boom once the gov support measures cease, with the fallout of covid. And albeit miniscule, dividend as well. All of this to me says MANO should multibag, but again looking for a counter argument.

www.lse.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Info#Toop Posts#Sp#Mano#Dividend#Ceo#Opinion#Selling#Fallout#Profit#Revenue Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for eddyinfreehold

An excellent up to date synopsis Elir. Yes, I agree timely information is useful, especially related to exploiting the existing mines and infrastructure. I'm not expecting early news on the DGB but several years of compounding the knowledge. Scotgold are engaged in similar exploration in are area beyond Cononish. It is all at a field/lab level still as you say.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ParishLantern

Thanks for the vote of confidence peak hope. Hopefully we will get a smooth flow of clear and consice good news over the coming months. Thanks for the welcome Ehsaneh. I can see with reading through the posts that all you LTHs have had a choppy ride over the last month's. I guess it's a survival of the fittest sort of thing where only the strong have stayed in and the weak have made the terrible mistake of cashing out.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for LestaThaInvesta

So let me get this straight, you trade AIM shares solely off their charts and not fundamentals?. Please don’t tell me this is true as it’s the most backward strategy I’ve ever heard of. I’ll message you back on here in a couple of weeks when Vela’s Covid results come in and we’ll see how well your technical analysis works.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Classhero

Sorry but what does takeover have to do with NCYT? What will,propel the sp in the short to medium term. SNG has a sp of 1.65 but has no revenue but DVRG will have a revenue of at least 10m but sp is 36p something does not add up here and at times it makes for calculating sp quite bewildering they both have a similar amount of shares in issue.please explain anyone.
PetsLife Style Extra

Member Info for mascarosergi

Many thanks, I appreciate that :)) The Silicom article is the result of 4years of holding the company + every day following closely silicom mgmt and other PMs/Silicom investors. I think the result was nice ;) About Enet, I have not changed my views. Everything according to plan. Maybe would...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for ManuelDexterity

So as they say if Bull#%it was 2pence a pound we’d all be millionaires,well we have had the viable at £4 Per lb then we got up to£8per lb so when will we get the viable at £12 per lb. Is it Bull#&it ?is it keeping AMC afloat ? Or...
Life Style Extra

Member Info for Jimithebrush

Apologies if I've offended anyone, my post this morning were genuine, not had this happen before, I no way intended for it to come across as misleading information. EL news carnt be far away now. GLA.
LifestyleLife Style Extra

Member Info for travel_light

Fat fingers, not yet had tea. :-) Lots of to and fro over the last few weeks. What is needed to sell, when will somethinh shopen etc. Should Avacta make it clear what the goto market strategy is. Eg UK first entry, will take majority of production. What is needed is piece of paper A, B and C.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for loudspeaker

There are 3 reasons why de-ramper's post on a BB. 1. They think that stock has massive potential and are looking for a lower entry point. 2.They have a short open and are looking to close it. 3 They are the SSF`s of the Internet who revel in others misfortune.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for Noel12345

I haven't heard anything recently about the LO debts. Do we know how much that is? Also, what about the payments to The Bahamas government? Those were still being negotiated as far as I remember, and should presumably be included in the list of final Percy-1 expenses to be paid out if we have any hope of getting a license renewal.
CoronavirusLife Style Extra

Member Info for ProfessorSPD

Shadow, look up Dr Tess Lawrie ( South African), she and her team wrote to BJ and the scientists with supporting evidence and positive trial data. Find out what the outcome was. ————- Shadowboxer. Posts: 598. Price: 163.00. No Opinion. Ivermectin & ZincToday 16:58. Anyone done any research into this?...
HobbiesLife Style Extra

Member Info for Carl.K1988

3.that is the sale price was for example 150.usually the sp jumps to choose to that price. Say 145p. And as many here want to reallocate their funds fast, there would probably be a lot of selling on that day, that would then probably drop the sp a bit, say to 138p?
EconomyLife Style Extra

Member Info for parsleysyme

Does anyone thing that maybe E commerce and storage needs peaked during covid? Just wondered how much expansion there is left in the sector given limited transport capabilities as things get back to normal and many who took to the road after losing jobs seek to return to their chosen profession.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for southwesterner

I honestly don't see lithium as a big value driver here, but CUSN acknowledge it is something of interest to investors via their prominent inclusion of lithium in their latest presentation. Here if you fancy a browse; https://www.cornishmetals.com/site/assets/files/4930/2020-05-01_cornish_metals_presentation_website-min.pdf. For CUSN to benefit from Cornish Lithiums activities, it has to be...
BBCLife Style Extra

Member Info for yachtmoonfleet

I have just heard on BBC R4 that there has been a breakthrough with Foralumab in respect of the treatment of MS in the US. I think it mentioned that it has been given emergency permission fir use - what fantastic news. GLA.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for Mitch1967

Does anyone think the SP will fall to the lows of February this year?. RE: PERFECTION = Hostile Takeover ?26 May 2021 09:09. Vauch - 128% is only on the recent lows of this/ last week and for many here the increase will be much less depending on their entry point.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Member Info for HerveTheNerve

It's a total load of rubbish and no doubt the late entrants today, just like on #GME, are going to be left holding the bag by close today. The #AMC500k hashtag on Twitter is being used to promote the idea that AMC's stock price could soar all the way to $500,000 per share, up from $26.52 yesterday. If that were to occur, with its over 490 million shares outstanding, AMC's market capitalization would be about $245 trillion.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Member Info for BlueOcean50

DB has always been clear that he was not targeting the UK, preferring to focus on the US because of their propensity to pay a higher price for a premium product. My understanding of what scuppered this strategy was, I think that the FDA put a moratorium on approving new tests due to the shear volume of requests coming through. However, I still think the company could and should have done more to push the issue. I understand the sensitivities and potential risks, especially for a UK company, however, the US system has a long history of lobbying federal government for change. We simply didn't have the strength of our conviction in our "superior" product (lack of need for cold storage, high throughput to support mass testing, less human error, high efficacy etc.) or the knowhow to go for it. The Chairman and non-execs should have been pushing and supporting DB with this but have been largely absent. Its an obvious miss which, as a LTH, I hope will not be repeated for anything else in the pipeline going forwards. Also, I may have got this wrong but didn't we also change our application inflight from using Upper Nasal swabs to Saliva (although it wasn't explained, I had assumed this was to aid the PoC solution when it finally arrives) which will have added to the complexity and delayed approval.
StocksLife Style Extra

Member Info for George273

If globalco were that interested in any Hemogenyx products, then surely they would have bought the 433m shares being offloaded and then owned 40% of the company for around £7m. Lets get a tr1 !! Lol. RE: Deluded if you think these trades are buys25 May 2021 15:30. Come on...