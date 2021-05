If you had to write a few thousand words about the NBA DFS slate but knew you only had a partial list of the relevant plays, how would you get started? That’s the dilemma on the most chaotic day in an already chaotic daily fantasy basketball season. With a long list of teams with and without something to play for — note, for some teams “something to play for” does not necessarily mean winning their game, as teams like the Thunder would benefit in the draft lottery from an additional loss — basically anything can and will happen tonight. If you watched the early slate Live Before Lock, we will be dealing with similar chaos on a larger scale.