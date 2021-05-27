Belgium Suspends the Johnson-Johnson Vaccine

Although Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) began the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States in early March 2021, it is seeing a very slow deployment. Just about 600k doses were allocated to states for the week of May 10th, compared to over 10 million doses for Pfizer’s shot, and no doses are apparently allocated for this week. The slow rollout comes amid fears of extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots in patients who received the J&J shot and also due to supply constraints, with a manufacturing facility operated by J&J subcontractor Emergent Biosolutions coming under scrutiny by the U.S. FDA for multiple lapses. Now with about half the U.S population having received at least one shot of a vaccine, and inoculation drives moving to lower age groups with the approval of Pfizer’s shot for adolescents, the J&J shot seems unlikely to play a major role in the U.S. inoculation drive.