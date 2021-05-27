Belgium Suspends the Johnson-Johnson Vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved Janssen, also known as Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the county. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vaccine having gone through a comprehensive evaluation by the Agency’s vaccine committee, has been certified safe for use. Adeyeye while reiterating the vaccine was administered as a single dose, noted that results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries, reveled the Janssen COVID- 19 Vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age. She said: “The data also show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks thereby supporting the manufacturer’s recommended use. Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is the third vaccine recommended in Nigeria for preventing COVID-19.