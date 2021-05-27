Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Belgium Suspends the Johnson-Johnson Vaccine

By The Pop News Desk
thepopnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium suspended the usage of the Jonson-Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. This step was taken by Belgium when a woman died after getting a jab of the Johnson-Johnson vaccine. The vaccine was suspended for people under the age of 41. The Belgian government stated that it was seeking urgent advice...

thepopnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Covid 19 Vaccine#European Union#Belgium Suspends#Belgian#The European Union#The Johnson Johnson#Drug#Urgent Advice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Belgium
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Place
Europe
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthnewtelegraphng.com

NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved Janssen, also known as Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the county. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vaccine having gone through a comprehensive evaluation by the Agency’s vaccine committee, has been certified safe for use. Adeyeye while reiterating the vaccine was administered as a single dose, noted that results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries, reveled the Janssen COVID- 19 Vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age. She said: “The data also show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks thereby supporting the manufacturer’s recommended use. Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is the third vaccine recommended in Nigeria for preventing COVID-19.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Johnson & Johnson one-shot coronavirus vaccine approved for use in UK

A single-shot coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has been approved for use in the UK. The vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical arm Janssen, has been shown to be 67 per cent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe covid-19, with studies suggesting it also offers complete protection from admission to hospital and death.
IndustryNewsTimes

Mexico Authorizes Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Vaccine

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks ( Cofepris ) announced the approval of the emergency use of the vaccine against COVID-19 Janssen to include it in the inoculation scheme of the Mexican population. According to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it is 67% effective, but it prevents...
Public Healthptcnews.tv

UK gives nod to single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination in UK: The UK on Friday approved the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that it would be a further boost to the UK’s successful COVID-19 vaccination programme, which already...
Baltimore, MD9&10 News

100 Million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccines Possibly Contaminated

A Johnson & Johnson manufacturer says the Food and Drug Administration found several safety violation at its Baltimore plant. 100 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine could possible be contaminated. One of the violations reported is cross contamination because the plant also makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19...
IndustryEmerald Media

Science communication expert explains frenzy surrounding Johnson & Johnson vaccine

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lifted its recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Ellen Peters, director of the University of Oregon’s Center for Science Communication Research, said that many continue to rally against the vaccine based on misconstrued ideas of the frequency of blood clots linked to the vaccine.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted for Teclistamab for Multiple Myeloma

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for teclistamab in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This distinction for teclistamab, an off-the-shelf, T-cell redirecting, bispecific antibody targeting both B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3 receptors, follows a PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) received earlier this year. Today's BTD marks the 11th received by Janssen's Oncology Therapeutic Area.
Public Healthtoysmatrix.com

Coronavirus vaccine latest: AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson blood clots explained

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have both been instrumental to the global vaccine effort but rare reports that link their vaccines to blood clots have partly hampered the coronavirus vaccine rollout. Several EU countries have restricted the use of both vaccines while investigations seek to establish the risk. According to a report by Reuters, international drug regulators have said the benefits of using COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca outweigh risks as they investigate reports of extremely rare, but potentially fatal blood clots.
Warren, OHWFMJ.com

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic set for Warren

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be offered at an upcoming vaccine clinic in Warren. The Trumbull County Combined Health District will host the clinic on June 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will be at the district's office in Warren at 176 Chestnut Avenue Northeast.
Public HealthNASDAQ

Does Johnson & Johnson's Covid Vaccine Still Matter?

Although Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) began the rollout of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States in early March 2021, it is seeing a very slow deployment. Just about 600k doses were allocated to states for the week of May 10th, compared to over 10 million doses for Pfizer’s shot, and no doses are apparently allocated for this week. The slow rollout comes amid fears of extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots in patients who received the J&J shot and also due to supply constraints, with a manufacturing facility operated by J&J subcontractor Emergent Biosolutions coming under scrutiny by the U.S. FDA for multiple lapses. Now with about half the U.S population having received at least one shot of a vaccine, and inoculation drives moving to lower age groups with the approval of Pfizer’s shot for adolescents, the J&J shot seems unlikely to play a major role in the U.S. inoculation drive.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 43

Lancaster County Vaccination Center will offer Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccines at 3 planned clinics

The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center announced this week that it will begin offering limited appointments for the single-dose “Janssen” COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, on Thursday. The vaccine will be administered during the first of three planned clinics, the Center said. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is still...
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

The fall from grace for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

May 20—For quick, one-shot protection, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine promised to be a key tool in the race to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than two months after its rollout, it represents merely 5% of all inoculations in California's ambitious vaccination campaign. Supplies are down, with no new doses...
Industrykfgo.com

EU says reduction in J&J vaccine deliveries only temporary

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Monday that the reduction in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to EU member states was only temporary, and the company was still due to meet its contract for total doses by the end of this year. “Member states were...
Johnson, ARharrisondaily.com

Johnson & Johnson asks high court to void $2B talc verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is asking for Supreme Court review of a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the company's talc …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...