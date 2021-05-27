newsbreak-logo
Red Hook, NY

Red Hook seeks grant for improvements to St. Margaret’s Cultural Center

By William J. Kemble news@freemanonline.com
Daily Freeman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED HOOK, N.Y. — The town will seek a $50,000 in Dutchess County Municipal Investment grant to improve handicapped accessibility at St. Margaret’s Cultural Center. “In talking with the Red Hook Public Library ... we’d like to make St. Margaret’s ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-accessible and start to really green-light the interior renovation, as well of the property, so that we can put it to good use for the community,” town Supervisor Robert McKeon said.

