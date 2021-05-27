Red Hook seeks grant for improvements to St. Margaret’s Cultural Center

This gorgeous country farmhouse was renovated by Crisp Architects, located in Millbrook, a small country village in Dutchess County, New York. Over a decade ago, the architects had been commissioned to update the kitchen and family room of this old farmhouse for a young family. After the sale of the property, the new owners settled in for a few years and then decided it was time for a refresh. They contacted the architects who were familiar with the project to pick up where they had left off with the previous owners.