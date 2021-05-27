Cancel
Watch This Official Trailer For AILEY

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEON has released this official trailer for AILEY which arrives in theaters July 23rd. Many know the name Alvin Ailey, but how many know the man? Ailey’s commitment to searching for truth in movement resulted in pioneering and enduring choreography that centers on African American experiences. Director Jamila Wignot’s resonant biography grants artful access to the elusive visionary who founded one of the world’s most renowned dance companies, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Directed by Jamila Wignot.

