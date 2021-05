Trebek, who died last November, will compete in the Outstanding Game Show Host category for Jeopady! Trebek is set to earn his third straight Emmy in the category (ninth overall) after winning the category the last two years. King, who died in January, has been nominated for Outstanding Informative Talk Show host for Ora TV's Larry King Now, a category he earned a nomination for in four of the past five years. Meanwhile, ABC's General Hospital dominated the Daytime Emmy nominations with 17 total nods, followed by CBS’ The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, which netted five each. The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will be shown on CBS and Paramount+ on June 25.