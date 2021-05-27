Monrovia Police Department Award Ceremony

The Monrovia Police Department will be recognizing the accomplishments of twelve of our employees in an Award Ceremony on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The Award Ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m., in the Kay Dalton Room, at the Monrovia Community Center. Due to the COVID-19 protocols, this year’s ceremony will celebrate both our 2019 and 2020 award recipients. Two recipients will be awarded the Medal of Merit, seven recipients will be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, and four recipients will be awarded the Lifesaving Award.