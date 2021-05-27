newsbreak-logo
Stark County, IL

Henry and Stark County Health Department Seeing Good Progress Against COVID-19

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight against COVID-19 is not over but progress is being made. RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department tells WKEI that more than 50% of eligible Henry County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 70% is the threshold for so-called herd immunity. Efforts now are being made to overcome vaccine hesitancy among those who have yet to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, the latest Recovery Rate Data reflects the progress being made a against COVID. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Henry and Stark County declined by almost 30 cases from last week. The Henry and Stark County Health Department will hold their last vaccine clinic at Black Hawk College next week. After that, those who need their first or second dose can make an appointment at the Health Department. Or, you can contact your family doctor or your preferred pharmacy to get your COVID-19 vaccination.

