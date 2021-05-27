newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Genius: 2-year-old is youngest American Mensa member

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lg7oC_0aDg6kQr00

LOS ANGELES — A little girl in Los Angeles has a big future ahead of her and she’s already making a name for herself.

Kashe Quest has become the youngest American member of Mensa at only 2 years old, KABC reported.

Kashe has an IQ of 146, or about 50 points higher than average Americans.

She not only can count to 100, read full sentences and identify all 50 states, she also has memorized the periodic table, KABC reported.

Dad Devon Quest told the news station he’ll work with his daughter on whatever she wants to.

“We started to notice her memory was really great. She just picked up things really fast and she was really interested in learning. At about 17, 18 months she had recognized all the alphabet, numbers, colors and shapes,” Sukhjit Athwal, Kashe’s mother, told KTTV.

But Athwal, who is an educator and has a background in childhood development, says her daughter is also a normal toddler who will watch “Frozen” and have tantrums, just like any other child her age, KABC reported.

For more on what it takes to become a youth member of Mensa, click here.

To take the test, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
44K+
Followers
46K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mensa#Americans#Kabc#Kttv#Cox Media Group#Genius#Daughter#Tantrums#Childhood Development#Memory#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

George Floyd's family to hold Houston concert marking death

HOUSTON — (AP) — George Floyd's family is holding a concert Sunday evening in Houston, where he grew up, to mark the anniversary of his death. Floyd's family will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and others at The Fountain of Praise, a church that held one of his funeral services. The event will also feature performers including gospel singers John P. Kee and Tamela Mann, and rappers JaiCei and Trae Tha Truth.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FOX26

Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of "Our Kind of People," a new Fox drama series from "Empire" creator Lee Daniels. Based on "Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's "The Cleaning Lady" will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Ariana Grande Is Married! Here Are All of the Deets About Her Husband, Dalton Gomez

In December of 2020, Ariana Grande surprised fans by announcing that she had gotten engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, whom she had been dating for about a year. Fast forward to May of 2021, and TMZ reports that Ariana and Dalton have officially tied the knot! Ariana has been pretty private about her relationship with Dalton, so fans are super excited to get the scoop on her husband. Let's take a closer look, shall we?
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Antonia Gentry Takes Vogue Along For Her Very First Red Carpet Experience

Last night, the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards were held in Los Angeles, California, honoring the year’s best film and television moments. Though there were many red carpet veterans making an appearance—including Yara Shahidi and Elizabeth Olsen—Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry was walking the step-and-repeat for the first time. The actor, who stars in the show about a family whose “fresh start” in New England is anything but, attended as both a nominee for Breakout Performance and as a presenter for Best Musical Moment. “I was very nervous, I’ll admit, but I was surrounded by such a wonderful team and everyone was so welcoming and helpful,” says Gentry. “It was so much fun.” To make the occasion, she took Vogue along for the ride.
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.