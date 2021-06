The failures at foster care facilities in the Lone Star State continue to harm young people. These problems need to be fixed once and for all. When a child lacks a safe and stable living environment with their biological family, child protective services (CPS) takes temporary legal custody of them. Afterward, the biological guardians are permitted to participate in assessments that, once completed, will determine whether they are fit to continue raising their child or children. If they are not eligible to obtain custody, CPS places their children in the care of relatives or family friends. If there are no suitable and available caregivers close to the children, CPS transfers the children to a foster care facility.