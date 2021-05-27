newsbreak-logo
Yoga

Remodel ruminations

By JASON ROBIE
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

I have to be honest with you — I looked up "rumination" to make sure I was spelling it correctly. Much to my delight, the second definition (from Oxford Languages) was "the action of chewing the cud." If you know me, you know I love cows! What a fun way to start my day.

Interior DesignHouzz

The 4 Stages of a Remodel: Happily Ever After

This fairy-tale phase of a home remodel is the tail end of any major project. The Honeymoon has come and gone. The Midproject Crisis has thankfully passed. The Renewal of Vows has given you the strength you need to continue on, and now we’re finally, and gratefully, just about out of phases. It’s time to wrap up this series on the ups and downs of remodeling by detailing the final few steps that are taken to complete a home remodel. What I call the Happily Ever After phase.
Interior Designtownline.org

Bathroom design & remodel on a budget

So you’re ready to redecorate and redesign your bathroom. But dropping $20,000 on a deluxe spa retreat is light years away from what you can afford to spend. You don’t need mega-bucks to transform your bathroom into a relaxing, cool space. There are plenty of ways to renovate and redesign on a budget.
TV Showsmltnews.com

Sponsor spotlight: How to plan for a kitchen remodel

Kitchens are not only for cooking, but the kitchen is also a popular place in your home where you spend time with friends and family. If your kitchen is dated or no longer fits your lifestyle, you may want to consider remodeling. An upgraded or modern kitchen also can increase the value of your home. However, renovating your kitchen can take more time and money if the project is not planned well. To help your kitchen renovation project start the right track, take the following steps before the first day of demo.
Interior Designmediafeed.org

A guide to remodeling your closets

Remodeling a closet can be a great way to get organized while getting rid of clutter. Fortunately, there are affordable systems—and no matter what closet remodel ideas you have, two broad options:. Remodels that use the current closet space. Remodels that would expand the space. If just thinking about your...
Interior Designremodelaholic.com

19 Before and After Kitchen Remodel Ideas

If you’re looking for the best kitchen remodel ideas, these before and after pictures are perfect inspiration for small kitchen remodels and DIY kitchen remodeling on a budget. Be prepared for your kitchen remodel! Read 5 Must-Read Tips To Know Before a Kitchen Remodel plus our Remodelaholic tips for surviving...
Home & Gardenescalontimes.com

Make Health A Priority When Remodeling

FAMILY FEATURES — When you tackle a remodeling project, there are many unknowns, including what types of materials you might uncover. Hazardous materials must be addressed, and possibly removed, if exposed during a remodeling project. There are also some materials that should be removed to create a healthier home environment.
Perham, MNperhamfocus.com

Perham elementary kitchen remodel project moves to summer 2022

The ever-changing material availability and costs moved the Heart of the Lakes Elementary kitchen remodel project to summer 2022. “You could say the construction world’s a little bit rocky right now,” as Chad Bormann of BHH Partners shared with Perham school board members on May 19. “Material shortages have been tough, getting contractors to bid has been tough.”
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Should You DIY a Bathroom Remodel or Hire a Professional?

A bathroom remodel is an expensive and time-consuming project. Some bathroom renovations can take more than a month when done by professionals—imagine how long it may take when the job is tackled by an inexperienced DIYer. A DIY bathroom remodel may be the best bet if you have the expert knowledge and experience to replace plumbing, install toilets and bathtubs, and lay tile. Bathroom remodeling costs can quickly skyrocket when you consider the prices of toilets, sinks, bathtubs, showers, plumbing materials, flooring, framing, tile, and paint. Hiring a professional can save time and guarantee that the job is done right. Taking on a DIY bathroom remodel may save on labor costs, but it will take more time and effort.
Gardeningpsychreg.org

Intelligent Remodelling Ideas for Your New Garden

Remodeling your garden is a great idea. Some things you must think about when it comes to remodeling would be what style to go for, what shades of colour do you want to incorporate in your garden, and what texture do you want some of the walls to be. Now that we’ve got those considerations out of the way let’s look at some remodeling ideas.
Home & GardenDallas News

What is that remodel really worth?

It’s exciting to update a kitchen, remodel a bathroom, add a primary suite, convert a garage to a workout room or add skylights. However, homeowners are sometimes surprised to learn how remodeling projects affect a home’s price when it comes time to sell. Consider the personal value you get: If...
Home & Gardenwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Rare treasure discovered at Myra home remodel | By Jerry Zelenka

May 25, 2021 – Myra, WI – For the past few months contractor Jerry Zelenka of Breezen Properties has been working to update the community on the historic home remodel in Myra. Zelenka has let us tag along as he pulls back the curtain on the 1,800-square-foot home that carries...
Home & GardenBoston Globe

Ask the Remodeler: Keeping mice out of a fieldstone basement

Q. Is it possible to have a fieldstone basement that does not allow mice to get in? Also, is there any way to repair a water stain on a wood floor?. A. I can give you advice on maintaining a fieldstone foundation, but I will never claim to make a home mouse-proof. They have been outsmarting us all for millennia. That said, the most important piece of maintenance is having the inside of your basement properly pointed. The old lime-based mortars deteriorate over time, often turning to dust in the joints between stones. All the loose mortar needs to be thoroughly cleaned out, and the joints repointed as needed. While this is a very laborious process, it’s also very effective. Brickwork needs mortar, but stone can be pointed with Type 2 Portland cement. This is harder and more durable.
Interior Designtucson.com

Rosie on the House: Understanding the remodeling process

Get buy-in Remodeling is like steering a two-person kayak. Both people must row in the same direction at the same time, otherwise they will be going in circles, or moving along very slowly while the one rowing gets exhausted and angry. The whole ordeal will be a disaster. During a...
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

As Schillings is in its 76th year in the business, there have been a lot of changes in the kitchen and bath universe since the day it opened. One thing hasn’t changed: Its promises to its customers. “We have built trust in the community,” Kitchen and Bath Manager Ken Fritz...
Crystal Lake, ILKitchen and Bath Design News

Survey Reveals Growing Interest in Bath Remodeling

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL — Bathrooms are the primary area of the home that Americans are planning to upgrade this year, with kitchens also ranking high on the list of potential residential remodeling products, according to the findings of a new national survey. According to the 2021 Home Upgrade study, conducted...
Gardeningowegopennysaver.com

Cultivating the Garden of My Mind

Reap the healing benefits of gardening both without and within. Research into the psychological benefits of gardening has created treatment remedies for patients suffering from depression, and with excellent results. “Being outside in every weather and season connects you to something bigger than yourself; it connects you to a rhythm...