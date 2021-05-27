Remodel ruminations

A bathroom remodel is an expensive and time-consuming project. Some bathroom renovations can take more than a month when done by professionals—imagine how long it may take when the job is tackled by an inexperienced DIYer. A DIY bathroom remodel may be the best bet if you have the expert knowledge and experience to replace plumbing, install toilets and bathtubs, and lay tile. Bathroom remodeling costs can quickly skyrocket when you consider the prices of toilets, sinks, bathtubs, showers, plumbing materials, flooring, framing, tile, and paint. Hiring a professional can save time and guarantee that the job is done right. Taking on a DIY bathroom remodel may save on labor costs, but it will take more time and effort.