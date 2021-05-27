newsbreak-logo
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee Water & Sewer well tests positive for E. coli contamination

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9MFy_0aDg6NKG00

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – One of the wells with The Immokalee Water and Sewer District tested positive for E. coli contamination.

The Immokalee Water and Sewer District said they are notifying customers in the area that the water system detected fecal indicators (E. coli) in one of the wells from a sample collected on Wednesday.

The well was removed from service after testing positive for E. coli, according to officials.

All other wells sampled on Wednesday are absent of the fecal indicators. Officials said the water system will be using its other wells to serve customers and meet water demands.

Since the well was removed from service, customers do not need to take action, The Immokalee Water and Sewer District said.

The district said they are investigating the cause and will address the issue including disinfecting the well.

