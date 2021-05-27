Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of April 26-May 2, including the following. FORT FAIRFIELD — Trooper Kilcollins assisted Fort Fairfield Police Department with arresting a noncompliant woman for trespassing and warrants. The Fort Fairfield officer requested assistance due to the woman’s irrational behavior and refusing to follow instructions. Tr. Kilcollins arrived and tried to talk to the woman but she would not listen to the officers. After being told numerous times to leave the residence, she was arrested. The woman resisted the arrest but was eventually handcuffed. She was transported to Caribou PD for holding by Fort Fairfield PD.