Aroostook County, ME

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake

By Ashley Blackford
wagmtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 27, 2021 at approximately 8:38 AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 2-vehicle crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake. Investigation revealed Chantal Hayes (44 years old) of Fort Kent was travelling south in a 2011 GMC sport utility vehicle while Kelsey Whitely (28 years old) of Fort Kent was travelling north in a 2016 Ford sport utility vehicle. Investigation shows that Whitely crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck Hayes’ vehicle head on.

www.wagmtv.com
