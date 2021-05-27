Fatal Motor Vehicle Collison in Madawaska Lake
On May 27, 2021 at approximately 8:38 AM, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a 2-vehicle crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake. Investigation revealed Chantal Hayes (44 years old) of Fort Kent was travelling south in a 2011 GMC sport utility vehicle while Kelsey Whitely (28 years old) of Fort Kent was travelling north in a 2016 Ford sport utility vehicle. Investigation shows that Whitely crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and struck Hayes’ vehicle head on.www.wagmtv.com