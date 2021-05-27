newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Unseasonably dry weather conditions cause large increase in termite activity

KGUN 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruly Nolen is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend. Termites are starting to make their moves later than usual this year. With hardly any rain, the normal Termite pattern in Tucson has not gone the way it normally would. Truly Nolen’s Anthony Molina explains why Termites are such a...

www.kgun9.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Termites#Dry Weather#Weather Company#Homeowners#Rain#Normal#Ants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Arizona Statetucson.com

Road Runner: As summer temps hit Arizona, motorists warned of wildfire risks

Fresh off Tucson’s first 100-degree temperature day last Thursday, Arizonan motorists are being reminded to continue safe habits to prevent wildfires. While Arizona Department of Transportation employees cut the grass on the side of right-of-ways, remove dry sticks, and spray fire retardant liquid along access roads, the onus is also on motorists to use safe habits, the department said.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tucson: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND HIGH TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Cochise County, southern Graham and Greenlee Counties, Santa Cruz County, and far southern Pima County. * TIMING...Noon today through 8 PM MST this evening. * WINDS...20-foot winds will be out of the southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
Vail, AZtucson.com

Road dust-up highlights clash between old, new in Vail

Folks in this part of Vail are accustomed to rough roads and detours. The residents on Leon Ranch Road have been finding creative new ways in and out of their rural neighborhood for years, as new subdivisions of tightly packed tract homes have closed in around them, transforming their community.
Pima County, AZtucsonlocalmedia.com

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, May 13: Mobile vax units at Wheeler Taft Library and Greyhound Park today; Here are other spots to find your shot

Pima County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have launched mobile vaccination units to reach vulnerable communities with high risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection. The operation includes two mobile vaccination units that are able to administer 250 vaccines per day each, according to a county press release. The units...