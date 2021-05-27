newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Teen accused of murdering cheerleader Tristyn Bailey to be charged as adult

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDGLD_0aDg6JnM00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. [First Coast News] – The teenager who is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death is facing first degree murder charges and will be tried as an adult, according to a docket filed Thursday in St. Johns County Court.

The decision to charge Aiden Fucci, 14, with first-degree murder came from a grand jury, which met in secret Thursday morning, First Coast News reported.

The upgrade means he will also be tried in adult court. If convicted, Fucci will be housed in adult jail in a section separate from the general population.

Tristyn Bailey was found stabbed to death May 9, Mother’s Day, after her parents reported her missing and the community engaged in a daylong search. Her body was discovered near a retention pond in a wooded area of her Durbin Creek subdivision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD78T_0aDg6JnM00

She died due to “sharp force trauma by stabbing,” according to the Medical Examiner. St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick described it as “cold calculated … murder case,” adding, “this is not an accident.”

Bailey was in 7th grade at Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns County, and Fucci was in 8th grade at the same school. According to an initial police report, surveillance video and interrogation led to Fucci’s arrest. “The defendant’s story changed several times but [he] ultimately made several admissions,” according to the report.

When it was still a missing person case and he wasn’t charged, Fucci posted a picture of himself to Snapchat from inside a squad car flashing a peace sign with the caption “Hey guys, has inbody seen Tristyn lately.”

Since Fucci’s arrest, more than 700,000 people signed a petition pressuring the 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza to charge Fucci as an adult.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Murder Charges#Teen#Grand Jury#First Coast News#St Johns County Court#The Medical Examiner#Patriot Oaks Academy#Cheerleader Tristyn#First Degree Murder#Adult Jail#Murder Case#Adult Court#Mother#St Johns County#Fla#Sharp Force Trauma#Durbin Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent Crimesjusticenewsflash.com

Aiden Fucci update – Tristyn Bailey’s ‘killer’ to be tried as an ADULT’ as lawyer reveals details of cheerleader’s death

THE 14-year-old boy suspected of brutally murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey will be tried as an adult, it was revealed on Thursday. The decision to charge Aiden Fucci with first-degree murder came from a grand jury, which met in secret Thursday morning. First-degree murder charges automatically move the case to...
Violent Crimeshot96.com

Man Accused of Attempted Kidnap

A man is accused of attempted kidnapping at an east side hotel. Authorities say two women were trying to check into America’s Best Value Inn around 5 a.m. when 31-year-old John Anthony Munoz Jr. allegedly grabbed a woman at the front door of the America’s Best Value Inn. Police say...
New Orleans, LAUS News and World Report

Prosecutor: Teens Face Adult Murder Charges in Woman's Death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans grand jury indicted two juveniles as adults on second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of a woman, according to District Attorney Jason Williams, who also acknowledged he sought the indictment despite his antipathy for trying teens in adult court. His announcement brought...
Violent Crimesfox35orlando.com

No bond for Aiden Fucci accused of murdering 13-year-old classmate

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The 14-year-old accused of killing his 13-year-old classmate in St. Johns County was ordered held without bond during his first appearance on Friday. Aiden Fucci appeared over a Zoom call when the judge made the decision. He will be charged as an adult. Fucci allegedly...
Florida StatePosted by
Daily Mail

Arrest report reveals Florida cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, 13, was filmed walking alone with murder suspect, 14, before he 'stabbed her to death' - and cops found his bloody clothes in his bedroom

Florida teenager Tristyn Bailey was filmed walking alone to her death with the teenage boy accused of stabbing her a 'horrific' number of times. New details in the case emerged on Wednesday night with the release of the police report. Aiden Fucci, 14, has been charged with Tristyn's murder. He is in custody.
Violent CrimesWrcbtv.com

Man charged with kidnapping after teen reported abducted

LACEY'S SPRING, Ala. (AP) — The search for a north Alabama man and 16-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted ended hours later with the man in custody and the juvenile safe. Police issued an alert for Adam Dexter Wilson, 36, after a girl he knew was taken by a man...
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Boy, 14, charged as adult in 13-year-old girl’s death

A 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in the northeast Florida woods earlier this month. The State Attorney’s Office in St. Johns County filed a notice Thursday to transfer Aiden Fucci’s case from juvenile to adult court after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge, according to court records. He faces a possible life sentence.
Saint Johns County, FLclick orlando

Teen claims social media trolls are framing him with posts about Tristyn Bailey case

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – As the investigation into 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s murder continues, social media trolls continue to taunt her family and friends. Some social media accounts have posted troubling messages, claiming to be involved in her death, even though St. Johns County detectives say her schoolmate 14-year-old Aiden Fucci is the only person suspected in the case.
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Husband of missing Colorado woman arrested on murder charge

The husband of a Colorado woman who has been missing for nearly a year was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in her presumed death, authorities said Wednesday. Barry Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew as the result of an ongoing investigation...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Teen charged in shooting death transferred to adult court

A 17-year-old charged with murder in last summer's shooting death of a teen on Owensboro's west side had his case transferred Wednesday from juvenile court to adult court. The 17-year-old was charged in early May in the Aug. 15 shooting death of Corban Henry, 15. Henry was killed while riding on the back of a scooter on West Fifth Street near Kendall Perkins Park.