Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister-Designate Marta Lucía Ramírez today at the Department of State. The Secretary reaffirmed the enduring partnership our two countries have maintained for decades, based on a commitment to democracy, the security of our people, and mutual prosperity. He expressed his concern and condolences for the loss of life during recent protests in Colombia and reiterated the unquestionable right of citizens to protest peacefully. He welcomed the national dialogue President Duque has convened as an opportunity for the Colombian people to work together to construct a peaceful, prosperous future. The Secretary reiterated his appreciation for the U.S.-Colombia partnership, and pledged to continue our close cooperation to support lasting peace in Colombia, coordinate an effective health response to the pandemic, and facilitate inclusive economic growth as our hemisphere recovers.