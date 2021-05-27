The Challenge: All Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today, can you expect The Challenge: All Stars season 2 to happen at Paramount+? Is there anything to hope for here?. We should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as to the future of the show yet. Nonetheless, there are strong signs that more is coming. In a new post on Twitter, former contestant Amaya Brecher confirmed that she was approached about doing a season 2 — but she ended up saying no. What this means is that casting is at least out there preparing as though more of the show is coming, though there is no official word that there will be.