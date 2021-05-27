newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Challenge: All Stars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the finale today, can you expect The Challenge: All Stars season 2 to happen at Paramount+? Is there anything to hope for here?. We should note that for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed as to the future of the show yet. Nonetheless, there are strong signs that more is coming. In a new post on Twitter, former contestant Amaya Brecher confirmed that she was approached about doing a season 2 — but she ended up saying no. What this means is that casting is at least out there preparing as though more of the show is coming, though there is no official word that there will be.

cartermatt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Paramount Tv#Coming To Tv#Show Time#Reality Tv#Streaming Tv#Mtv#Paramountplus#Stars#Casting#Talent#Strong Signs#Nostalgia#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Resident Renewed for Season 5

The Resident‘s pulse is still plenty strong: Fox’s medical drama has been renewed for Season 5, TVLine has learned. Per Fox’s just-released 2021-22 schedule, The Resident will maintain its Tuesdays-at-8 perch when it returns for Season 5 this fall. And, as reported earlier Monday, Morris Chestnut — who has played neurosurgeon Barrett Cain since Season 3 — will drop from series regular to recurring status in Season 5, having been cast as the male lead in Fox’s family drama Our Kind of People.
TV Seriesthebigdm.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed for Season 6

If you’re a fan of The Masked Singer you’ll be happy to know that it’s coming back for a sixth season. The news was revealed by Fox during the reveal of its 2021/2022 TV schedule. This new take on a singing competition was bound to be renewed because of its...
TV Seriesthegeekiary.com

#Tarlos Lives! “9-1-1: Lone Star” Renewed For a Third Season!

Fox has decided to renew its top-performing 9-1-1 franchise. This means that 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 is going to happen! We will continue to get more Tarlos content!. I don’t know about you, but I’ve been refreshing my Twitter feed to get updates from @911TVNews. Due to the impressive ratings, the fandom knew 9-1-1: Lone Star deserved a renewal. But I was a bit nervous because who knows what TPTB end up deciding during Fox’s Upfront presentation. Anyway, we now have confirmation about the show returning for a third season. Yay!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following today’s finale, can you expect a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 3 to happen? Rest assured, there is a lot to go over here. Let’s kick things off here by updating where things are at the moment: There is no official renewal over at NBC. Typically, we learn of a bubble show’s fate at some point during the month of May, but there’s not even a guarantee of that right now.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Good Fight: Season Five? Has the CBS All Access Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, and Delroy Lindo, with Hugh Dancy recurring. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Lucca Quinn (Jumbo), Adrian Boseman (Lindo), and others at the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart law firm in Chicago. In season four, the firm is navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, the firm was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618”.
TV SeriesCollider

'Evil' Season 2 Will Move From CBS to Paramount+

Evil is making the move from CBS to Paramount Plus along with titles Clarice and SEAL Team, Variety reports ahead of CBS’ Upfront presentation. In a move to try and get into the streaming world, the new platform is going to need new content so moving existing shows there can help get viewers excited about Paramount Plus.
TV ShowsPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘The Challenge’ Preview: TJ Shocks The All-Stars With Final Challenge Rules — ‘It’s No Joke’

In this exclusive sneak peek at May 20 episode of ‘The Challenge: All Stars,’ the 12 finalists learn just how brutal their final challenge will really be!. Twelve finalists will compete for $500,000 on the May 20 episode of The Challenge: All Stars, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of what’s to come in the grueling final challenge. Even though this was a much shorter season than we’re used to from The Challenge, the final seems to be just as brutal. Host TJ Lavin explains what the finalists can expect in this sneak peek.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Challenge: All Stars recap: The final begins with a close call — and a purge

It feels like only yesterday that the inaugural season of The Challenge: All Stars began, but we're already at the final. The season has flown by due to the combination of it having fewer episodes than a normal season (which is how we got all the players who are parents to compete since it was a shortened production schedule) and because it's been fun. Compared to the torturous slog of Double Agents, a.k.a. the season that just wouldn't end, All Stars has been like the vacation we all desperately needed. I'm really sad it's almost over but I'm holding out hope that this won't be a one-off because All Stars is what the fans want and deserve. Hey Paramount+, are you listening?!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Master of None season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix

Following today’s big season 3 premiere, can you expect a Master of None season 4 to happen? Is there a reason to have any hope?. Suffice it to say, the road to a Master of None season 3 has been long and full of all sorts of questions. Series star Aziz Ansari has stepped more behind the camera for season 3 following a number of headlines and accusations within his personal life; Lena Waithe instead is more of the focus for the new batch of episodes. Her character had been previously introduced, but she is placed front and center this time around.
TV SeriesEW.com

The Challenge: All Stars eliminated players break down getting purged in the final

Warning: This article contains spoilers about episode 8 of The Challenge: Double Agents, now streaming on Paramount+. Is there anything worse than fighting through a whole season of The Challenge only to get purged immediately in the final? Just ask Derrick Kosinski and Jisela Delgado, who came in last place in the first leg of the final on The Challenge: All Stars and as a result were cut from the competition.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season Two? Has the Showtime Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Flatbush Misdemeanors TV series was created and written by its stars, Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Others in the cast include Hassan Johnson, Kareem Green, and Kristin Dodson. The show is a raw comedy about city life and follows Dan (Perlman) and Kevin (Iso) as they struggle to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn in New York City. The story explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. One such person is Zayna (Dodson), one of Dan’s outspoken high school students.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Winner Reveals the Toughest Part of the Finale That Didn’t Air

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, May 27, finale of The Challenge: All Stars. The first season of The Challenge: All Stars is over! Part two of the finale debuted on Paramount+ on Thursday and after a grueling two-day competition, Yes Duffy was given the $500,000 prize. Since he hadn’t been on reality TV since Battle of the Sexes in 2003, he was “completely horrified” to reenter the game.
Duncanville, TXtvseriesfinale.com

Duncanville: Season Three? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, Duncanville stars Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, and Riki Lindhome, with Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski. Guest voices include Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Gerald McRaney, Natalie Palamides, John Viener, Horatio Sans, and Natalie Palamides. It’s an animated family comedy series that centers around an extraordinarily average 15-year-old boy. Like most teens his age, Duncan (Poehler) can see the wonders of adulthood on the horizon but his reality is much more mundane. He’s always broke, driving with his mom riding shotgun (Poehler), cringing at his dad’s efforts to be cool (Burrell), and babysitting his little sister (Osmanski). In season two, the family takes a vacation; Duncan says the one thing no kid should ever say to their dad; Duncan and Kimberly are sent to therapy camp; Jing and Jack start a child birthday band together, with Annie managing them; and Duncan races stock cars.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Trying' Stars Esther Smith, Rafe Spall Speak out Over Season 3 Renewal of Apple TV+ Series (Exclusive)

After it was announced this past March that Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy Trying was renewed for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 premiere on May 21, the stars of the London-based comedy expressed their humble delight over the news. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the show’s two lead stars, Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, expressed how they were happy not only to be back for a story that is so down-to-earth and relatable for viewers alike but thrilled to be part of a story that is the “perfect balance of comedy and pathos.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Panic season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest

After today’s big premiere on Amazon, is there a chance that a Panic season 2 will happen? Or, is it more likely that the show comes to a close? As you would expect, we have a few different things to talk through within this article. Let’s start things off, though,...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

David Boreanaz Reacts to ‘SEAL Team’s Renewal & Move to Paramount+

Things were looking a little dicey for CBS’s SEAL Team heading into upfronts as the David Boreanaz-led drama remained in limbo without a renewal or cancellation, but a lot has changed since Viacom CBS unveiled the show’s fate. The military drama which follows the professional and personal lives of the...