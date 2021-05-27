Court Rules NCAA Can Cancel Westwood One Contract Over Unpaid Rights Fees.
Westwood One lost its appeal Wednesday to prevent the NCAA from cancelling its radio rights contract over unpaid fees following the cancellation of the 2020 March Madness basketball tournament. Westwood One had claimed that because the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, it didn't have to pay the fees to the NCAA. An Indiana appeals court upheld a lower court ruling denying the network’s request for an injunction.www.insideradio.com