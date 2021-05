Cheers and whoops erupted across the Academy Building lawn on May 7, as Principal William Rawson announced the return of unchaperoned trips into town for boarding students. In the past week, many students have enjoyed this opportunity by strolling into town with friends, picking up dinners at their favorite restaurants or checking out the Farmers’ Market, a weekly occurrence on Swasey from 2:15 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Whether they’re eating Sichuan dumplings at Szechuan Taste or exploring a lively farmer’s market, students enjoy spending their increasingly sunny afternoons exploring the Town of Exeter’s various highlights.