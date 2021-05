Is filling the again of a smartphone with a number of small digital camera lenses actually the very best digital camera resolution? Sharp is bucking the multi-camera pattern with the Aquos R6, a telephone with—get this—a single huge digital camera on the again. Sharp is skipping all of the wide-angle zoom lenses on the market and going with an enormous 1-inch digital camera sensor as a substitute. That is both the only largest smartphone digital camera sensor ever or it is tied for the most important ever, relying on the way you categorize 2014’s Panasonic Lumix CM1, which is not a lot a “telephone” as it’s a point-and-shoot digital camera that runs Android and may make telephone calls.