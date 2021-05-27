US State Department: PRC Sanctions on Former U.S. Official

On March 17, the Cape Verdean justice ordered the extradition of the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is accused of money laundering in the federal courts of the United States. This last decision will allow the defense to appeal the ruling, and delay the extradition for a maximum of two months. Baltasar Garzón, a former Spanish judge, leads the Saab defense team, which faces charges of money laundering and being the front man of Nicolás Maduro, awarding him a wide criminal network of drug trafficking and the fraudulent obtaining of official millionaire contracts.