US State Department: PRC Sanctions on Former U.S. Official
Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:. The United States condemns the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) sanctions on a former U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) commissioner. These sanctions follow the PRC’s March retaliatory sanctions against two USCIRF commissioners as well as Canadian, UK, and European officials, academics, and organizations. Those were implemented immediately after parallel sanctions announcements from the United States, Canada, UK, and the EU in response to serious human rights abuses against members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.stl.news