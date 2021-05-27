newsbreak-logo
Joan M. CookThe San Jose shooting and how to spot the risk factors associated with murder-suicides

By Joan M. Cook, clinical psychologist
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday in San Jose, California, a transit worker opened fire on his co-workers and killed nine people before taking his own life. It’s a story that is at once thoroughly shocking and thoroughly familiar. Murder-suicides seem to be on the rise around the world, and the end of widespread Covid-19 closures in the United States has been repeatedly marked by deadly incidents like this one.

