After a big, delicious dinner, there is no doubt that you’ll probably end up with some leftovers (as we do, almost every time). It can be easy to overestimate just how much food people are going to eat and then you’re stuck with a bunch of leftovers you have absolutely no idea what to do with. If this sounds familiar to you and you’ve ever ended up with salmon leftovers, Martha Stewart has got you covered. She just shared a genius way to take those salmon leftovers and turn them into a delicious lunch. She calls it her salmon salad with celery and walnuts, and boy, does it look fantastic.