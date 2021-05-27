newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County reports three COVID-related deaths, 133 positive cases Thursday

By Staff Report
myrgv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo County officials reported Thursday that 133 people tested positive for COVID-19, in addition to three deaths related to the virus. The three people who succumbed to the virus were two men in their 20s from Donna and Pharr, and a Pharr woman 70 or older, increasing the county’s death toll to 2,877.

myrgv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Three Deaths#Health Officials#Health Services#Intensive Care Units#Covid#Hidalgo County Officials#County Hospitals#Adults#Men#People#Isolation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

4 coronavirus deaths, 51 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Hidalgo County reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 51 additional cases of the virus Monday morning. The four deaths include an Edinburg woman over the age of 70, a woman in her 60s and another over the age of 70 from McAllen, and a Mercedes man over the age of 70. These deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,854.
Mcallen, TXmegadoctornews.com

City of McAllen City Hall Site of Next Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

City of McAllen officials, in conjunction with Hidalgo County will be hosting a limited number of first dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at McAllen City Hall, Commission Chamber, 3rd Floor, 1300 W. Houston Avenue. Parking for the clinic will be in parking areas around the building.
Hidalgo County, TXkurv.com

Hidalgo County Providing COVID Relief For Qualifying Renters

Hidalgo County is launching a Rental Relief Program for renters at risk of becoming homeless due to a loss of income related to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. $26 million is being allocated through the state to the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency for emergency rent support. The money...
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

Valley reports five more COVID-19 deaths

Five more people died from COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, according to news releases from Hidalgo and Cameron counties. Hidalgo County reported two deaths — an Edinburg woman in her 40s and a Weslaco man in his 70s — and 189 new cases of the disease. The death toll now stands at 2,850.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

U.S.-Mexico Binational Leaders Call on DHS to Lift Border Travel Restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition (TBC) has joined more than two dozen U.S.-Mexico binational leaders in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lift restrictions that limit non-essential travel at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada borders. In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks, border leaders...
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Increase in illegal burning worries county officials

Fire tore through a property at La Homa and West Mile 4 in rural Mission this past Mother’s Day Sunday, leaving a family without a home - and costing a man his business. Back in April - another fire destroyed a nearby home. The fires were used by Hidalgo County officials as a backdrop to discuss two issues they say can be dangerous – illegal dumping and illegal burning.
Hidalgo County, TXKRGV

Public reacts to new CDC guidelines

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask - indoors or outdoors - with some exceptions. Following the announcement, Hidalgo County’s top health authority had a message for the community. "I think it's time. I think it...
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

Hidalgo County Pct. 3 commissioner addresses illegal dumping, trash burning after two house fires

In a matter of just two weeks, two Hidalgo County families in the Precinct 3 area lost their homes as a result of illegal trash burning, county officials said Thursday. On April 24, the Gomez family lost their business and home in Mission due to a nearby fire sparked by a neighbor burning brush. The neighbor lost control of the fire and it ended up catching 43-year-old Cosme Gomez’s fence.
Hidalgo County, TXmyrgv.com

5 die due to COVID in Hidalgo County as 198 new cases confirmed

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 198 new cases of the virus on Wednesday morning. The five deaths include a McAllen man over 70, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s from Mercedes, a woman in her 50s from Pharr, and a woman over the age of 70 from San Juan. Wednesday’s reported deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,844.
Palmview, TXKRGV

Palmview Flea Market to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Hidalgo County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12, at the Palmview Flea Market. Moderna vaccines will be administered from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m at the flea market located at 409 W Silverado Street. Registration or ID is not required to get a shot. Also, anyone...
Hidalgo County, TXprogresstimes.net

Hidalgo County EMS may shut down next week

After more than 19 months in bankruptcy, Hidalgo County EMS may shut down next week. The decision to shut down Hidalgo County EMS before Pharr EMS is fully operational, though, could force western Hidalgo County and the Delta to rely on a regional emergency plan for ambulance service. U.S. District...
Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Eight Human Smuggling Events Lead to 98 Arrests

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, with the assistance of state and local law enforcement, interdicted eight human smuggling events that resulted in the arrest of 98 individuals. Thursday morning, RGV Border Patrol agents, with assistance from the Roma Police Department, apprehended 17 migrants from...
Edinburg, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

24 Migrants Apprehended in a Train Grain Hopper

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 24 migrants in a train grain hopper in Robstown, Texas. Yesterday morning, agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station were conducting train check duties in Robstown, Texas, when they noticed tell-tale signs on the side of a train gain hopper consistent with migrant smuggling. Agents climbed aboard the train and discovered several individuals inside the grain hopper. They were removed and found to be in good health. One individual did require medical assistance for a small cut sustained to his chin when he and the others entered the grain hopper in Laredo, Texas. Laredo is on the border approximately 120 miles southwest of Robstown, Texas. The noncitizens are all adults and nationals from Mexico and Guatemala. All of the noncitizens were taken into Border Patrol custody.