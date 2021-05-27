Cancel
Friends Stars Talk Potential Reboot, Real Life Couples, & More in Epic Reunion

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 11 days ago

After 17 years off the air, the cast of Friends assembled for Friends: The Reunion, which launched on Thursday. The special is now streaming on HBO Max, and there were many big reveals about the beloved comedy series. In this reboot-heavy world, many have pondered whether a scripted update of...

Burbank, CAramascreen.com

Here’s The Teaser For FRIENDS: THE REUNION Which Will Premiere Thursday, May 27 On HBO Max

HBO Max has released this official teaser for FRIENDS: THE REUNION special which will debut on THURSDAY, MAY 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.
MoviesThe Verge

New trailers: Trese, Respect, Friends: The Reunion, and more

Still reeling from that shocking ending to last week’s Mare of Easttown? Me too! I have literally no idea what to expect in tonight’s episode or from next week’s finale. I can’t say the same for Army of the Dead, a movie I really, really wanted to like but which felt really predictable. I found myself wishing the entire movie could have been as wild as its opening credits. Army of the Dead looks spectacular (except perhaps for the digitally-added Tig Notaro character), but could have done away with a few of the rag-tag mercenary characters and tightened things up a bit.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Revisiting Friends: 5 Shocking Moments From Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc’s Show

The Friends reunion special is finally happening, and listening to the BG music in the teaser of the special episode brought back so many memories. From the iconic purple door with the yellow frame to the chick and the duck, all Friends fanatics remember even the smallest detail about the show. Of course, we cannot move forward without mentioning the cast of the show who gave us such amazing characters to the world. FRIENDS Reunion Special to Air on HBO Max on May 27.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Explains Why Her Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

It's impossible not to love Jennifer Aniston, and apparently, that's true even when your own mom was also a Friends cast member. Lisa Kudrow visited Conan on Wednesday, May 12, where she told host Conan O'Brien that her son, Julian, who recently turned 23 and used to join his mom on the Friends set as a young child, has mixed feelings about now watching the iconic sitcom. "I know he hasn't seen every episode," Lisa shared about her only child, although she wasn't quite sure why he hadn't been more curious. "I know for a while, in school, people were watching it. And he kind of felt like he had to, so that he can participate in what everyone else was watching. And he did...
TV Serieshot969boston.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Friends: The Reunion Premiere Date, Guest Stars and Teaser!

HBO Max will debut Friends: The Reunion special on Thursday, May 27, the one-year anniversary of HBO Max’s launch. You can watch a teaser for Friends: The Reunion below and read on for the guest stars!. Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
TV SeriesSacramento Bee

‘Friends: The Reunion’ review: Always stuck in second gear, the reunion is a glorified talk show appearance with some added reminiscing on the old set

When “Friends’' premiered in the fall of 1994, I was in my 20s living in a city with a roommate. We were young and unattached. Just like the characters on the show. Sometimes on Thursdays, my roommate and I would grab drinks after work, but because this was an era before DVRs existed, we always made sure we got home in time to watch new episodes. The opening credits spoke to our lives: “Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA.” Yes, we thought, that’s us!
TV Seriescinemaexpress.com

Friends: The Reunion Review: Could I BE more moved?

As I suppose is true of most couples in the world, my partner and I watch a lot of television together. A diet of new content can get quite exhausting and impossible to get through, without the assuaging effects of what I like to call ‘comfort content’—which F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been for us, for years now. It’s content you can begin at any point, and stop whenever you feel like, and more importantly, it’s risk-free entertainment. It’s the content equivalent of home. It may not be exciting, but pray tell, what exciting experience can claim to heal? F.R.I.E.N.D.S has been a warm blanket I have sought comfort under, and I suppose this is true for millions across the world. I say the dialogues before the characters can, and perhaps for that reason, occasionally, I wonder if it wouldn’t be great, if there were a way to watch it all again as a fresh viewer would. Wouldn’t it be great to once again, choke in laughter at an unexpected Chandler one-liner, like, “Was that tanning place the sun?” Wouldn’t it be great once again to marvel at the physical comedy of a gifted actor like David Schwimmer, without the blunting effect of familiarity? It is for such a new F.R.I.E.N.D.S experience that millions of fans over the world have been yearning for more content. Another season perhaps? A spin-off film perhaps? Now, after innumerable rumours and false alarms, we finally have the Reunion special we wanted. It’s not a scripted episode though, and the actors pretty much play themselves across this hour-and-a-half special. And yet, there is much sentiment and joy to be felt.
TV & Videosledburyreporter.co.uk

Friends reunion: What the stars have been up to

The final episode of Friends aired 17 years ago but the show is perhaps more popular now than ever. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion special which will bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back together on the beloved comedy’s famous set.
Celebritiesimdb.com

The Real Life Bonds that Tie Together the Friends Cast

Back in 2018, Courteney Cox revealed some brand new information about her 27-year bond with former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, telling Us Weekly, "Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain." Say it with us now: "Oh. My. God." Okay, it's not that surprising that the longtime friends (and Friends) have their own group chat—they've been tight since before cell phones were even a thing. But, seriously, could they be any cuter? Because, ever the Monica, Cox admitted she stresses out about crafting the perfect text, a thought witty enough to get a laugh out of two women who've built a career out of being funny. "To me it's too much...
TV SeriesPosted by
People

Friends Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, On-Set Mishaps and More: 10 Revelations from the Reunion

This post contains spoilers from HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. Finally: The One Where They All Get Together. Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) got back together for the highly-anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, streaming now. During the special, the cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright — shared a number of delightful behind-the-scenes tidbits from their time working on the NBC series, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: The Friends Reunion No One’s Talking About

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV & VideosPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Friends’ reunion surprises; Kelly Clarkson replacing ‘Ellen’; more: Buzz

The “Friends” reunion special is out now on HBO Max and, despite critics complaining about it not living up to the hype, still revealed a few surprises. David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston almost dated during season 1 (”we were both crushing hard on each other”), Lady Gaga performed Phoebe’s “Smelly Cat,” the cast revealed their favorite guest stars (including Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt), Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry learned they’re distant cousins, Schwimmer admitted he hated Marcel the monkey, and casting director Ellie Kanner revealed all the stars who were almost cast, including Vince Vaughn (as Joey), Jon Cryer (as Chandler), Tiffani Thiessen (as Rachel), Janeane Garofolo (as Monica), Eric McCormack (as Ross), and Jon Favreau (as Chandler). “Friends: The Reunion” is currently streaming on HBO Max.