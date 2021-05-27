newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverhead, NY

Leona A. Smith

By Riverhead News-Review
Riverhead News-Review
 3 days ago

Riverhead resident Leona A. Smith died May 25, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 86. Born June 28, 1934, in Calverton, she was the daughter of Bruno and Fannie (Orlowski) Blasko. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School. She worked as a clerk/cashier at Hills Supermarkets and...

riverheadnewsreview.timesreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calverton, NY
State
North Carolina State
Riverhead, NY
Obituaries
City
Eastport, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fannie#Riverhead High School#Hills Supermarkets#The Vfw Ladies Auxiliary#Husband#Daughter#Memorial Donations#Heppner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

A new garden graces World War I monument

The World War I monument on the corner of West Main and Court streets boasts a restored and refurbished new garden in time for Memorial Day, thanks to the efforts of Suffolk County Historical Society executive director Victoria Berger and Home Depot. Berger noticed that recent road construction had severely...
Commack, NYNewsday

Donations steady for Glen Ciano Blood Drive at firehouse

A steady pace of blood donations came in Saturday for the annual Glen Ciano Blood Drive at the Commack Fire Department, organizers said. Rob Weisberg, a Commack firefighter and blood drive coordinator, said the turnout had been "nice and steady" by noon, with roughly 93 units of blood donated by that time. The goal was 222 units by the end of the day, a symbolic tribute to Suffolk Police Officer Glen Ciano, who was killed by a drunken driver on Feb. 22, 2009.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Memorial for Reilly Butler, 25

A memorial Mass for Reilly Butler will be held at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m. The church will be open at 8 a.m. for visitation. Burial will follow. Reilly, a Riverhead native, passed away on Dec. 13, 2020 in Stuart,...
Farmingville, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Cleanup held at VFW Post 400 in Farmingville

Last week Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa coordinated a yard cleanup at the Santora/Bonacasa VFW Post 400 in Farmingville. In addition to Caracappa and Post members, assistance was provided by Affatato Paving, Boy Scouts from Troop #124, Cub Scouts from Pack# 124 and other community members. The cleanup effort was...
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Riverhead, NYRiverhead News-Review

Column: A talented pianist, teacher turns 100

Henrietta Cetas didn’t set out to become a music teacher. If not for the persistence of a neighbor’s child who lived across the street, she may have never discovered the joy she felt in helping to foster a love of music in so many children of all ages. Music had...