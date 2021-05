Dr. Beverly Faircloth has been named Assistant Superintendent and Curriculum Director for Montgomery County Schools. The Elementary School principal replaces Marcee Poole, who is leaving the school system at the end of June. The announcement was made during the Montgomery County School Board session on May 17. Eric Burns, current Assistant Principal at the elementary school will assume Dr. Faircloth’s duties and faculty members Leigh Ann Helms and Candace Keen will assist him.