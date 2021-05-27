newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Cops arrest woman who hit two cops during Brooklyn protest

By Thomas Tracy
NY Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Long Island woman is under arrest for driving through a line of Brooklyn cops, injuring two officers, during a protest last October, police said Thursday. Samantha Botte, 26, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis with the vanity plate “ANUTHA1″ on Oct. 27, when she joined about 200 people along Atlantic Ave. near Smith St. in Brooklyn Heights protesting the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. at the hands of Philadelphia police officers.

www.nydailynews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Centereach, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
City
Philadelphia, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Two Cops#Protest Riot#Crime#Cops Police#Arrested At Protest#Accused Of Assault#County Police#Matter Protesters#Mercury#Kings County Hospital#Chase Bank#Brooklyn Supreme Court#Nordstrom#Brooklyn Cops#Cyclist Protesters#Demonstrators#Reckless Driving#Reckless Endangerment#Left Side
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Jesus and Mary statue damaged in second recent incident of suspected Brooklyn church vandalism

A statue of Mary holding the baby Jesus outside an office of the Brooklyn Diocese was damaged over the weekend, the second instance of suspected vandalism on church property in the last several days, officials said. Damage to the statue was discovered outside the Windsor Terrace building on Monday morning, with the head of Jesus missing. Just last week, a crucifix statue was found toppled over ...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in Brooklyn: NYPD

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Brooklyn shooting victim dies after being dumped at hospital

A dying man shot in the chest was dumped at a Brooklyn hospital early Monday, leaving investigators trying to figure out where the fatal shooting happened and what sparked it. The 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Kings County Hospital about 12:35 a.m. and died there a short time later. The person who drove him there took off, police said.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...