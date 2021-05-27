Cops arrest woman who hit two cops during Brooklyn protest
A Long Island woman is under arrest for driving through a line of Brooklyn cops, injuring two officers, during a protest last October, police said Thursday. Samantha Botte, 26, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis with the vanity plate “ANUTHA1″ on Oct. 27, when she joined about 200 people along Atlantic Ave. near Smith St. in Brooklyn Heights protesting the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. at the hands of Philadelphia police officers.www.nydailynews.com