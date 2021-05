During Game 2 of the series between the Vols and South Carolina, Tony Vitello and his guys could not get the job done against the Gamecocks on the road. Tennessee got on the board in the third inning off of a Connor Pavolony single RBI and then were able to follow it up with a Luc Lipcius single run homer in the fourth, but it was slim pickings after that for the Vols. The Vols did not score a single run for the rest of the contest, and the final score was the same as the score after the fifth inning, which saw the Gamecocks burst onto the scene with a three-run bomb hit by Brady Allen.