Ottawa County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 1131 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami... Commerce Quapaw... Picher Narcissa... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin

alerts.weather.gov
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Ketchum Wyandotte... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Cleora Narcissa... Dodge Cayuga... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 305.