The state of Georgia is making progress on its emissions reduction goals, "putting it closer to a new White House target of a 50% reduction in the U.S. by 2030 from 2005 levels," reports Matt Kempner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The reductions are a result of "changes by not only big companies, developers and power producers but also individual metro Atlantans, many of whom have already partially reduced their carbon footprint, perhaps without fully realizing it." With an impressive 28% reduction in emissions between 2005 and 2018, "[f]ederal figures show that only five states have made larger percentage cuts than Georgia in carbon emissions from fossil fuel combustion."