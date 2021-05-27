Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Menard; Sangamon The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Menard County in central Illinois Southwestern Logan County in central Illinois Northeastern Sangamon County in central Illinois * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 551 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sherman, or 8 miles north of Springfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Riverton and Williamsville around 600 PM CDT. Mechanicsburg and Cornland around 610 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Dawson, Spaulding, Cantrall and Buffalo. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 101 and 112. Interstate 72 between mile markers 108 and 119. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN