Christian County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Shelby by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; Macon; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN...EASTERN CHRISTIAN...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY SOUTHWESTERN DE WITT AND MACON COUNTIES At 127 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenney to near Macon to near Nokomis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Moweaqua, Warrensburg, Macon and Kenney around 135 PM CDT. Forsyth and Maroa around 140 PM CDT. Mount Zion, Long Creek and Oreana around 145 PM CDT. Assumption around 150 PM CDT. Tower Hill around 155 PM CDT. Westervelt around 205 PM CDT. Shelbyville around 210 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Boody, Hervey City, Weldon Springs State Park, Vanderville, Rosamond, Rowell, Elwin, Owaneco and Decatur Airport. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 126 and 146. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

