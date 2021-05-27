newsbreak-logo
Ottawa County, OK

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR OTTAWA COUNTY At 230 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the southern part of the county over the past hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Commerce Fairland... Afton Quapaw... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Ottawa... Peoria Cardin... Twin Bridges State Park Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
