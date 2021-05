​Workplace safety and health conditions have improved in the fifty years since the Occupational Safety and Health Act went into effect in 1971. But far too many workers remain at serious risk of injury, illness or death. Workplace hazards kill and disable more than 100,000 workers each year—over 5,000 from traumatic injuries and an estimated 95,000 from occupational diseases. The 2021 edition of Death on the Job: The Toll of Neglect marks the 30th year the AFL-CIO has produced a report on the state of safety and health protections for America’s workers.