Freeze Warning issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Southern Coos and Northern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Oxford and Northern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov