Coos County, NH

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Southern Coos and Northern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Oxford and Northern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Coos County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Coos A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN COOS COUNTY At 349 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Pittsburg, or 20 miles northeast of Colebrook, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Dixville, Clarksville, Stewartstown and Wentworth Location.
Belknap County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend mostly in the upper 60s to mid 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake, Lake Winnipesaukee, as well as many of the smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!