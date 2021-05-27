newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barry County, MO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, Lawrence, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri East Central Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT Thursday. * At 129 PM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monett, Pierce City, Pioneer and Ritchey. This includes the following low water crossings County Road 2220 west of Verona, Highway 97 just south of Highway 37 at Pierce City and Highway 97, 2 miles north of Pierce City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
County
Barry County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
City
Pierce City, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Newton County, MO
City
Monett, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Missouri Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Pioneer#Northwestern Barry County#Thunderstorms#Emergency Management#Immediate Severity#Highways#Target Area#Severe Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 859 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aurora, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crane around 905 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hurley, Ponce de Leon, Madry and Elsey. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Dade County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dade, Greene, Lawrence, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dade; Greene; Lawrence; Polk The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri North central Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 415 AM CDT. * At 337 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greenfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Ash Grove... Greenfield Lockwood... Walnut Grove Pleasant Hope... Morrisville Everton... Dadeville Halfway... South Greenfield Aldrich... Sacville Brighton... Cave Springs Eudora... Pennsboro Neola... Bona HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL STONE AND EAST CENTRAL BARRY COUNTIES At 331 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Reeds Spring, or near Kimberling City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Table Rock Lake... Reeds Spring Branson West... Galena Mccord Bend... Cape Fair HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri West Central Greene County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Southern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1215 PM CDT Sunday. * At 612 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamar, Greenfield, Ash Grove, Lockwood, Jasper, Golden City, Liberal and Sheldon. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Route K at Turnback Creek west of Everton, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Highway 126 at The Spring River 3 miles north of Jasper, Route H at The Spring River just west of Jasper and Route AA at White Oak Creek north of Plew.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN MCDONALD...NORTHERN BARRY AND SOUTHERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Neosho, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Neosho... Big Sugar Creek State Park Monett... Aurora Mount Vernon... Marionville Granby... Pierce City Purdy... Diamond Wheaton... Verona Butterfield... Fairview Newtonia... Pioneer Freistatt... Stella Wentworth... Stark City This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 37 and 50. Interstate 49 between mile markers 25 and 30.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, Ozark, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; Newton; Ozark; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Eastern Newton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 100 PM CDT Sunday. * At 653 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nixa, Ozark, Branson, Monett, Aurora, Mount Vernon, Forsyth and Highlandville. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Highway 13 at Pine Run northwest of Galena, Route BB at Crane Creek 2 miles north of Elsey, Route AA, 2 miles north of Galena, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins, Route CC at Spring Creek south of Hurley and Highway 13 at Railey Creek just south of Galena.
Barry County, MOweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Stone; Taney; Vernon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING A front and area of surface low pressure is moving into the area and winds have weaken. Gusty northerly winds will occur today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible at times which is below Advisory levels.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone, Taney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Greene; Lawrence; Stone; Taney; Webster; Wright The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT Sunday. * At 1057 AM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooded low water crossings from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville. This advisory replaces the previous Flood Advisories that were in effect for the region.