Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, Lawrence, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barry; Lawrence; Newton The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri East Central Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT Thursday. * At 129 PM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Monett, Pierce City, Pioneer and Ritchey. This includes the following low water crossings County Road 2220 west of Verona, Highway 97 just south of Highway 37 at Pierce City and Highway 97, 2 miles north of Pierce City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov