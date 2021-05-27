Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CRAIG...NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 129 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Bernice State Park, moving northeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Miami... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Wyandotte Narcissa... Bernice State Park Ottawa... Cayuga Peoria... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 291 and 321. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.alerts.weather.gov